DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) Insider Ian Gray Buys 100,000 Shares

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Ian Gray bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, for a total transaction of £17,000 ($22,213.51).

Shares of LON:DX opened at GBX 17 ($0.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.65. DX has a 52-week low of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) and a 52-week high of GBX 20.60 ($0.27). The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 12.58. The company has a market capitalization of $97.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DX shares. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of DX (Group) from GBX 14 ($0.18) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of DX (Group) in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th.

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc, through its subsidiaries, provides parcel, freight, mail, and logistic services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through two divisions, DX Freight and DX Express. The DX Freight division provides DX 1-Man, a national and international, next-day delivery services; DX 2-Man, a home delivery service; and DX Logistics, a logistics solution that include warehouse management, and customer-liveried vehicle and uniformed personnel service.

