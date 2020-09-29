Dynex Power (CVE:DNX) Trading Up ∞

Dynex Power Inc (CVE:DNX) shares shot up ∞ during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.64. 2,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 91,448 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.53 million and a PE ratio of -11.03.

Dynex Power Company Profile (CVE:DNX)

Dynex Power Inc, through its subsidiary, Dynex Semiconductor Limited, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial power equipment worldwide. The company's products include high power bipolar discrete semiconductors, high power insulated gate bipolar transistor modules and dies, and high power electronic assemblies and components.

