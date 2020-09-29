e-Gulden (EFL) Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Million

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One e-Gulden coin can now be purchased for about $0.0741 or 0.00000689 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. e-Gulden has a total market cap of $1.27 million and $37.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get e-Gulden alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.57 or 0.00423932 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011741 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000489 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003595 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002804 BTC.

e-Gulden Profile

EFL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,964,762 coins and its circulating supply is 17,142,439 coins. e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati. e-Gulden’s official website is www.e-gulden.org.

e-Gulden Coin Trading

e-Gulden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Gulden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy e-Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for e-Gulden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Gulden and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.