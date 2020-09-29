EchoLink (EKO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $163,945.00

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. EchoLink has a market cap of $1.16 million and approximately $163,945.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EchoLink has traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00042833 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00007358 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00004899 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $510.55 or 0.04743656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009301 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00056619 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002222 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00033774 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EKO is a token. It launched on January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, HitBTC, Huobi and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

