Ecobalt Solutions (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Ecobalt Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ECSIF) traded down 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 81,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 149,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.21.

Ecobalt Solutions Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ECSIF)

eCobalt Solutions Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It primarily explores for base and precious metals, and uranium, as well as copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company owns 100% interest in its primary asset, the Idaho Cobalt project that includes a mine/mill site located in Lemhi County, Idaho, producing battery grade cobalt salts for rechargeable battery and renewable energy sectors.

