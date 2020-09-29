Eight Capital Increases WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) Price Target to C$9.00

WELL Health Technologies (CVE:WELL) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Eight Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Eight Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 363.92% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Pi Financial upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.90 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$4.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Laurentian upped their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 9th.

Shares of WELL traded up C$0.27 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.94. 916,033 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,233. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 203.24. The stock has a market cap of $199.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.88. WELL Health Technologies has a 1 year low of C$0.39 and a 1 year high of C$1.94.

About WELL Health Technologies

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. The company was formerly known as Wellness Lifestyles Inc and changed its name to WELL Health Technologies Corp. in July 2018. WELL Health Technologies Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada.

