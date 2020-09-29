ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) Shares Down 11.1%

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) shares dropped 11.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 325 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 2,932 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.43.

About ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO)

Elio Motors, Inc, a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.