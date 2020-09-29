Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI) Shares Down 0.4%

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) shares fell 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.66 and last traded at $13.76. 625,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 921,949 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.82.

About Enel Americas (NYSE:ENI)

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy directly or through its subsidiaries and affiliates. It operates through the following business segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment composes of companies that own generation plants.

Further Reading: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.