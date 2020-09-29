EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 236,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,680 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of EnerSys worth $15,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 98.9% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 29,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 14,595 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 82,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of EnerSys by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,269,000 after purchasing an additional 26,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

In other EnerSys news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $322,352.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,609,392.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ENS opened at $66.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $80.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 13.74%. Research analysts forecast that EnerSys will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

ENS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EnerSys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of EnerSys from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

EnerSys manufactures, markets, and distributes industrial batteries. The company offers battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor cabinet enclosures, as well as related after-market and customer-support services for industrial batteries. It also provides reserve power products that are used for backup power for the continuous operation of critical applications in telecommunications systems, uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, and other specialty power applications, including medical and security systems, premium starting, lighting, and ignition applications, as well as in switchgear, electrical control systems used in electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, energy pipelines, commercial aircraft, satellites, military aircraft, submarines, ships, and tactical vehicles.

