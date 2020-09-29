ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 35.7% from the August 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

OTCMKTS EGIEY traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.83. 1,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.46. ENGIE BRASIL EN/S has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.14 and its 200-day moving average is $7.95.

ENGIE BRASIL EN/S Company Profile

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates and sells electrical energy in Brazil. It operates 31 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 7 thermal power plants, which comprise 3 coal, 3 biomass, and 1 natural gas power plants; 9 wind farms; 2 photovoltaic solar power plants; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the states of Rio Grande do Sul, Santa Catarina, Paraná, São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Goiás, Tocantins, Maranhão, Piauí, and Ceará.

