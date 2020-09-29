Epicore BioNetworks (CVE:EBN) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Epicore BioNetworks Inc. (CVE:EBN) traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.29. 54,778 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average session volume of 29,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.30.

About Epicore BioNetworks (CVE:EBN)

Epicore BioNetworks Inc (Epicore) develops, manufactures and markets specialty biotechnology, biochemical and nutrition products. Epicore specialty biochemical products are mixtures of specialty organic, inorganic and biochemical ingredients that facilitate microbe and plant growth. Some Epicore products (such as its EPIZYM-AGP COMPLETE) stimulate algae growth, an important property in shrimp and bivalve hatcheries that grow algae as animal food.

