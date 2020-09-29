Eqtec (LON:EQT) Trading Down 4.2%

Eqtec Plc (LON:EQT)’s share price fell 4.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.42 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.46 ($0.01). 85,908,927 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 80,355,047 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.48 ($0.01).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.53. The firm has a market cap of $31.25 million and a PE ratio of -0.91.

Eqtec Company Profile (LON:EQT)

EQTEC plc converts biomass and waste into synthetic gas to generate electricity and heat in the United Kingdom. It engages in sourcing and providing assistance in developing waste elimination projects, as well as O&M services. The company was formerly known as REACT Energy plc and changed its name to EQTEC plc in February 2017.

