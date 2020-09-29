Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Customers Bancorp Inc’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUBI)

Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) – Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2020 earnings per share estimates for Customers Bancorp in a research report issued on Monday, September 28th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.91 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.80.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Customers Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $11.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Customers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.36 and a 1 year high of $25.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.66. The firm has a market cap of $356.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.51.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $114.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.09 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.19%.

In other news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $34,250.00. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBI. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,125,846 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 22,948 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 5.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,495,000 after purchasing an additional 56,523 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 112.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 945,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,363,000 after purchasing an additional 499,348 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 80.0% in the first quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 765,452 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,366,000 after purchasing an additional 340,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.8% in the second quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 719,671 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,650,000 after buying an additional 58,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.