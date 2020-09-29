Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) vs. ACMAT (NYSE:ACMTA) Critical Review

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) and ACMAT (OTCMKTS:ACMTA) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.3% of Essent Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Essent Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.8% of ACMAT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Essent Group and ACMAT’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essent Group $867.57 million 4.72 $555.71 million $5.66 6.44 ACMAT $2.75 million 8.85 $740,000.00 N/A N/A

Essent Group has higher revenue and earnings than ACMAT.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Essent Group and ACMAT, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essent Group 1 3 7 0 2.55 ACMAT 0 0 0 0 N/A

Essent Group presently has a consensus target price of $46.82, indicating a potential upside of 28.52%. Given Essent Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Essent Group is more favorable than ACMAT.

Profitability

This table compares Essent Group and ACMAT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essent Group 49.62% 14.53% 10.94% ACMAT N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Essent Group has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACMAT has a beta of -0.09, indicating that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essent Group beats ACMAT on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services. It serves originators of residential mortgage loans, such as regulated depository institutions, mortgage banks, credit unions, and other lenders. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ACMAT Company Profile

ACMAT Corporation, through its subsidiary, ACSTAR Insurance Company, provides surety bonds primarily for construction contractors in the United States. The company offers surety bonds for prime, sub-prime, specialty trade, environmental, asbestos, and lead abatement contractors, as well as for miscellaneous obligations. It also offers miscellaneous surety comprising workers' compensation, supply, subdivision, and license and permit bonds. ACMAT Corporation was founded in 1950 and is based in Farmington, Connecticut.

