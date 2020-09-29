Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,032,000 shares, a drop of 35.3% from the August 31st total of 1,594,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.9 days.

Shares of RMGGF remained flat at $$0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,618. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.72. Evolution Mining has a twelve month low of $0.39 and a twelve month high of $1.07.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Separately, Macquarie raised Evolution Mining to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd.

About Evolution Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in the mining, exploration, development, and production of gold properties in Africa and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It is also involved in the prospecting and exploration of minerals. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is based in Perth, Australia.

See Also: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.