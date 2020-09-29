F & M BANCORP OHIO (OTCMKTS:FMOO) Shares Up 13.6%

F & M BANCORP OHIO (OTCMKTS:FMOO)’s stock price shot up 13.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.00 and last traded at $75.00. 627 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 122% from the average session volume of 283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.00 and its 200 day moving average is $61.61.

F & M BANCORP OHIO Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FMOO)

F&M Bancorp, through its subsidiary, operates a community bank. The company offers personal banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and mobile banking services; and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides loans and installment plans, including cars, boats, motorcycles, RV's, and motor homes, as well as consumer real estate loans, including 1st and 2nd mortgages and home equity lines of credit for the purpose of purchasing, refinancing, or improving consumer real estate.

