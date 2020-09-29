Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Down 38.2% in September

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 190,600 shares, a decrease of 38.2% from the August 31st total of 308,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 238.3 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on FINGF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Finning International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Finning International from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Finning International from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.00.

Shares of FINGF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 301,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,157. Finning International has a fifty-two week low of $7.83 and a fifty-two week high of $19.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.34.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It serves various industries, including mining, construction, agriculture, governmental, paving, and forestry, as well as various power system applications.

