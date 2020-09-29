Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Shares Down 7%

Firan Technology Group Corp. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)’s share price dropped 7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.45.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $175.49 million during the quarter.

About Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF)

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards and precision illuminated display systems. It operates in two segments, FTG Aerospace and FTG Circuits. It offers mil-spec and technology printed circuit boards, such as specialty substrates, flexible circuits, rigid flex circuits, surface finishes, solder mask, and other products for various market applications, including avionics, military, telecom, medical, advanced test and measurement, contract manufacturers, and power.

