Fireswirl Technologies (CVE:FSW) Stock Price Up ∞

Fireswirl Technologies Inc (CVE:FSW) was up ∞ on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 750 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 3,347 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 million and a PE ratio of -0.35.

Fireswirl Technologies (CVE:FSW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Fireswirl Technologies Company Profile (CVE:FSW)

Fireswirl Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in e-commerce business in China. The company primarily focuses on conducting e-commerce business, including the operation of online stores for international brands, as well as reselling of branded products on these online stores; and engages in online store content development and deployment activities.

