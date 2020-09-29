Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Shares Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA) shares fell 26.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average session volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76. The firm has a market cap of $49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.16. The company had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter.

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Company Profile (CVE:FCA)

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

