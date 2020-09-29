Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 56,800 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the August 31st total of 83,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 94,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FLXS opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Flexsteel Industries has a 1-year low of $7.81 and a 1-year high of $25.03.

Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter. Flexsteel Industries had a negative net margin of 7.32% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $64.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%.

In other news, CFO Derek P. Schmidt acquired 59,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.63 per share, for a total transaction of $986,874.09. Also, insider Michael Joseph Mcclaflin acquired 2,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $58,750.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,046.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 82,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,099. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 512,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,612,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 7.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Flexsteel Industries during the first quarter worth $234,000. Dean Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 8.0% during the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Flexsteel Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. 52.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Flexsteel Industries

Flexsteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, and markets residential and contract upholstered and wood furniture products in the United States. It offers its products for use in home, hotel, healthcare, recreational vehicle, marine, and office applications. The company distributes its products through its sales force and independent representatives.

