FlypMe (FYP) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,408.00

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded up 34.1% against the dollar. FlypMe has a market capitalization of $230,390.59 and $29,408.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FlypMe token can now be bought for $0.0131 or 0.00000121 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.01612069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182783 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe’s genesis date was June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me.

FlypMe Token Trading

FlypMe can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

