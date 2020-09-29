FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) Stock Position Lessened by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP decreased its holdings in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 79,800 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at $50,936,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 120.5% in the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 715,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,306,000 after buying an additional 391,223 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 149.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 603,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,079,000 after buying an additional 361,273 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 28.4% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 960,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,698,000 after buying an additional 212,425 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 41.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 559,659 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,718,000 after buying an additional 164,295 shares during the period. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $106.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16. FMC Corp has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $113.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 10.35%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FMC Corp will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

In other FMC news, CEO Mark Douglas sold 52,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $5,741,312.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,523.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on FMC from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on FMC from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on FMC from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

