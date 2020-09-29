Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Fox Corp (NASDAQ:FOX) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 596,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,167 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of FOX worth $16,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of FOX by 369.5% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 109,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 86,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,137,000 after acquiring an additional 72,039 shares in the last quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 88.8% during the second quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 206,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 97,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 325,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FOX by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares during the period. 23.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 70,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.71, for a total value of $2,009,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,612.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Nallen sold 100,000 shares of FOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.49, for a total transaction of $2,549,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,827,724.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on FOX. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of FOX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.17. Fox Corp has a 12-month low of $19.13 and a 12-month high of $38.84.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 14.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fox Corp will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online video distributors.

