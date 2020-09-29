Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) Coverage Initiated at Summit Redstone

Investment analysts at Summit Redstone started coverage on shares of Frogads (OTCMKTS:FROG) in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Summit Redstone’s price objective points to a potential downside of 42.10% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Frogads in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Frogads stock opened at $86.35 on Monday. Frogads has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $87.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $469.48.

In related news, major shareholder Scale Venture Partners Iv, L.P sold 1,085,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total transaction of $44,405,442.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 638,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $26,106,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,709,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,635,113.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,523,177 shares of company stock valued at $103,248,403.

Frogads Company Profile

FrogAds, Inc (FrogAds) is a development-stage company. The Company is engaged in the operation of its Internet based bulletin board service, which provides free listing of products and services for sale to the general public. FrogAds provides an Internet site where sellers of products and services list their products and services for free.

