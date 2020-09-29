Function X Price Tops $0.0769 on Major Exchanges (FX)

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One Function X token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0769 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Function X has a market capitalization of $17.67 million and $583,910.00 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Function X has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00050345 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10,759.03 or 1.00084876 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005420 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000413 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00152616 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000983 BTC.

Function X Token Profile

Function X (FX) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 378,604,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,790,041 tokens. Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2. The official website for Function X is functionx.io. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx.

Function X Token Trading

Function X can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Function X using one of the exchanges listed above.

