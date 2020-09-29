FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) Issued By Desjardins

Cascades Inc (TSE:CAS) – Analysts at Desjardins increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Cascades in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 28th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.59. Desjardins also issued estimates for Cascades’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAS. CIBC raised shares of Cascades from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$17.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Cascades from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$19.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Cascades from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$18.38.

Shares of TSE:CAS opened at C$15.50 on Tuesday. Cascades has a 12 month low of C$9.94 and a 12 month high of C$16.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.32.

Cascades (TSE:CAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. The company had revenue of C$1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.39 billion.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio is 33.68%.

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It offers containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

