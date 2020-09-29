FY2020 EPS Estimates for Kimco Realty Corp Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:KIM)

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Kimco Realty in a report released on Sunday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.29. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.48. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 93.11% and a return on equity of 20.23%. The company had revenue of $238.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on KIM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.83.

NYSE:KIM opened at $11.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $21.86. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.17.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,674,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,921,000 after acquiring an additional 10,209,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,398,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,902,000 after acquiring an additional 6,560,497 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 21,014,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,820,000 after acquiring an additional 6,473,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,125,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 384.8% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,052,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.