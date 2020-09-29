FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the investment management company will post earnings of $21.02 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $21.56. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s FY2022 earnings at $26.91 EPS.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $2.48. The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on GS. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $272.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $177.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.67.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $199.07 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.27.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 6,803 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs Group by 119.8% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,450 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 450,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $89,112,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 177,593 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,096,000 after buying an additional 6,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 582,048 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,990,000 after acquiring an additional 98,661 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

