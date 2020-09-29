FY2021 EPS Estimates for Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Danone Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Danone in a research note issued on Sunday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Get Danone alerts:

DANOY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Danone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. UBS Group lowered Danone from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Danone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

DANOY stock opened at $12.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.38. Danone has a twelve month low of $11.25 and a twelve month high of $17.84. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.64.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

Read More: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.