FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Citigroup Inc Issued By Oppenheimer (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Citigroup in a report released on Sunday, September 27th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $8.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $8.80. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.95 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.58.

C stock opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 123.1% during the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,790,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1,544.8% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 282,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,456,000 after purchasing an additional 265,697 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.2% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 472,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,149,000 after purchasing an additional 27,450 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 5,198.8% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 333,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,967,000 after buying an additional 327,110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

