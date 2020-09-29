FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) Insider Roland Hill Purchases 1,000,000 Shares

FYI Resources Ltd (ASX:FYI) insider Roland Hill acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.11) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,000.00 ($107,142.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is A$0.05.

About FYI Resources

FYI Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and south-east Asia. The company holds interest in the Cadoux kaolin deposit, a high purity alumina project in Western Australia. It also owns potash concessions in Laos and Thailand. The company was formerly known as Freedom Eye Limited.

