Galantas Gold (LON:GAL) Shares Down 2.4%

Galantas Gold Corp (LON:GAL) shares fell 2.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 20 ($0.26) and last traded at GBX 20 ($0.26). 10,759 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 25,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20.50 ($0.27).

The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The company has a market cap of $7.03 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 20.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 15.12.

About Galantas Gold (LON:GAL)

Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It owns and operates a producing open pit gold mine near Omagh, County Tyrone. It also produces silver and lead. The company was formerly known as European Gold Resources Inc and changed its name to Galantas Gold Corporation in May 2004.

