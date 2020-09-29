GCN Coin (GCN) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including $7.50, $13.77, $18.94 and $10.39. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $42,571.25 and $1.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.30 or 0.00430220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011704 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003594 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00002863 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN Coin (CRYPTO:GCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GCN Coin Coin Trading

GCN Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $33.94, $51.55, $20.33, $24.68, $50.98, $5.60, $18.94, $10.39, $24.43, $7.50, $32.15 and $13.77. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

