GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €37.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €37.00 ($43.53) price target by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 22.72% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €28.08 ($33.04).

Shares of ETR:G1A opened at €30.15 ($35.47) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.82, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is €30.47 and its 200-day moving average is €26.37. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a 1 year high of €33.70 ($39.65).

About GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft focuses on the development and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

