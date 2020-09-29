Genaro Network (GNX) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.23 Million

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One Genaro Network token can now be purchased for $0.0242 or 0.00000225 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, Huobi, BigONE and HitBTC. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 31.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $6.27 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00042968 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00004854 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $515.90 or 0.04793993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00056703 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002180 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00033942 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 258,934,740 tokens. The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, DigiFinex, Huobi, Gate.io, CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC, OKEx and Allcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

