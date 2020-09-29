GeneNews (TSE:GEN) Trading Up 7.1%

GeneNews Ltd (TSE:GEN)’s share price was up 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 473,147 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,480,179 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 million and a P/E ratio of -2.21.

About GeneNews (TSE:GEN)

GeneNews Limited focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for the early detection of diseases and personalized health management with a primary focus on cancer-related indications. Its proprietary platform technology, the Sentinel Principle, identifies novel biomarkers from whole blood.

