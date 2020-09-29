Gravity (GZRO) Market Cap Reaches $4,455.62

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 97% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. Gravity has a market capitalization of $4,455.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gravity coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC and Crex24. Over the last week, Gravity has traded 97.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009327 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00264736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00040926 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.85 or 0.00091606 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.76 or 0.01597784 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00181139 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,403,177,473 coins and its circulating supply is 1,383,177,473 coins. Gravity’s official website is gzro.net. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin.

Gravity Coin Trading

Gravity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.