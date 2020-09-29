Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 8,234 Shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,234 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Bloomin’ Brands worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 202,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 5.0% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 1.0% during the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 61,917 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.20% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David J. Deno bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,540. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BLMN opened at $15.66 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.19. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.36. Bloomin’ Brands Inc has a twelve month low of $4.54 and a twelve month high of $24.29.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.41. Bloomin’ Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.37% and a negative net margin of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands Inc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BLMN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

