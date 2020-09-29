GridCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.81 Million (GRC)

GridCoin (CURRENCY:GRC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 29th. GridCoin has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $1,242.00 worth of GridCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GridCoin has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One GridCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About GridCoin

GridCoin is a DPoR coin that uses the ProofofResearch hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2013. GridCoin’s total supply is 432,453,503 coins and its circulating supply is 401,800,471 coins. GridCoin’s official Twitter account is @GridcoinNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GridCoin is /r/gridcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GridCoin is www.gridcoin.us. GridCoin’s official message board is cryptocurrencytalk.com/forum/464-gridcoin-grc.

GridCoin Coin Trading

GridCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GridCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GridCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GridCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

