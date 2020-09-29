Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) PT Set at €160.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Hannover Re (FRA:HNR1) has been assigned a €160.00 ($188.24) target price by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.21% from the stock’s previous close.

HNR1 has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €155.00 ($182.35) price objective on Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Independent Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hannover Re in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €165.00 ($194.12) target price on shares of Hannover Re and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Hannover Re and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €149.36 ($175.72).

Shares of HNR1 stock opened at €132.00 ($155.29) on Tuesday. Hannover Re has a fifty-two week low of €94.75 ($111.47) and a fifty-two week high of €116.37 ($136.91). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €139.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €142.02.

About Hannover Re

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

