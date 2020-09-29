Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Achieves $26.39 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $1.94 or 0.00018050 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $26.39 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,764.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $356.32 or 0.03310033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $228.47 or 0.02122392 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00423216 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $96.06 or 0.00892336 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00011699 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00049848 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00563400 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00011948 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 13,582,694 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

Haven Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

