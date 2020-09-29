Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) Short Interest Up 75.0% in September

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 75.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th.

NYSE:HVT.A opened at $21.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $401.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 52 week low of $10.67 and a 52 week high of $22.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.17.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $109.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 24th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a positive change from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

