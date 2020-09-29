Head-To-Head Contrast: G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) vs. Dunxin Financial (NASDAQ:DXF)

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) and Dunxin Financial (NYSE:DXF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Dunxin Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets G-III Apparel Group 2.57% 6.50% 3.10% Dunxin Financial N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

G-III Apparel Group has a beta of 2.52, indicating that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dunxin Financial has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its share price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares G-III Apparel Group and Dunxin Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio G-III Apparel Group $3.16 billion 0.20 $143.84 million $3.19 4.15 Dunxin Financial $18.39 million 0.86 $4.13 million N/A N/A

G-III Apparel Group has higher revenue and earnings than Dunxin Financial.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for G-III Apparel Group and Dunxin Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score G-III Apparel Group 1 5 4 0 2.30 Dunxin Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

G-III Apparel Group presently has a consensus target price of $16.11, suggesting a potential upside of 21.59%. Given G-III Apparel Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe G-III Apparel Group is more favorable than Dunxin Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.8% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Dunxin Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.5% of G-III Apparel Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

G-III Apparel Group beats Dunxin Financial on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. The company markets apparel and other products under the proprietary brand names, including DKNY, Donna Karan, Vilebrequin, G.H. Bass, Andrew Marc, Marc New York, Black Rivet, Wilsons, Eliza J, Jessica Howard, G-III Sports by Carl Banks, and G-III for Her; and licensed brands, such as Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Karl Lagerfeld Paris, Guess?, Kenneth Cole, Cole Haan, Levi's, Vince Camuto, Kensie, and Dockers. It has licenses with the National Football League, Major League Baseball, National Basketball Association, National Hockey League, Touch by Alyssa Milano, Hands High, Collegiate Licensing Company, Starter, and Alliance of American Football, as well as approximately 150 U.S. colleges and universities. The company offers its products to department, specialty, and mass merchant retail stores. As of January 31, 2019, it operated 308 leased retail stores, which included 139 Wilsons Leather stores, 111 G.H. Bass stores, 42 DKNY stores, 11 Karl Lagerfeld Paris stores, and 5 Calvin Klein Performance stores. The company also operates Wilsons Leather, G.H. Bass, DKNY, and Karl Lagerfeld Paris branded online stores. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. was founded in 1956 and is based in New York, New York.

About Dunxin Financial

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited engages in the microfinance lending business in Hubei, China. It provides consumer, commercial, collateral-backed, and enterprise loans that are secured by assets as collateral or guaranteed by a third party to individuals; micro, small, and medium sized enterprises; and sole proprietors. The company was formerly known as China Xiniya Fashion Limited and changed its name to Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited in March 2018. Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Wuhan, China.

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.