Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.15% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Helen of Troy from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. CL King lifted their price target on Helen of Troy from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $197.23 on Tuesday. Helen of Troy has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $213.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $201.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $174.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 9th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $1.04. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 9.81%. The business had revenue of $420.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.06 EPS. Helen of Troy’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Helen of Troy will post 9.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helen of Troy news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 3,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.73, for a total transaction of $675,811.11. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,852,528.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.38, for a total transaction of $730,134.20. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,066 shares of company stock worth $4,072,473. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Helen of Troy by 28.6% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Helen of Troy by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.85% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

