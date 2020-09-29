Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €102.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective from stock analysts at Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

HEN3 has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Barclays set a €89.00 ($104.71) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.00 ($98.82).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €87.76 ($103.25) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €81.40. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

