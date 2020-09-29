HOLD (HOLD) Trading Up 145.3% Over Last Week

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, HOLD has traded 145.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. HOLD has a market capitalization of $902,391.68 and approximately $193.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOLD token can now be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HOLD Token Profile

HOLD’s launch date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ. The official message board for HOLD is medium.com/@HoldHQ. HOLD’s official website is hold.co.

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOLD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

