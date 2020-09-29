Honest (HNST) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Honest has a market capitalization of $798,217.80 and $5,096.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Honest token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX and Tokenomy. In the last seven days, Honest has traded down 14.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.54 or 0.00265205 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041072 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091580 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.51 or 0.01612069 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000242 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00182783 BTC.

Honest Token Profile

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 tokens. Honest’s official message board is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.

Buying and Selling Honest

Honest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tokenomy and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Honest directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Honest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Honest using one of the exchanges listed above.

