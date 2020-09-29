Humaniq (HMQ) Reaches Market Cap of $866,988.57

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for $0.0047 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Upbit, YoBit and Bittrex. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $866,988.57 and $39,530.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009287 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002236 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00264785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00040867 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.86 or 0.00091454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.73 or 0.01592910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00183144 BTC.

Humaniq Token Profile

Humaniq launched on December 11th, 2016. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, YoBit, Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

