HyperDAO 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $643,871.00 (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One HyperDAO token can currently be bought for about $0.0173 or 0.00000161 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperDAO has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperDAO has a market capitalization of $6.57 million and $643,871.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009331 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00265141 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00041154 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00090891 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.49 or 0.01587379 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000241 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00180683 BTC.

HyperDAO Token Profile

HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 380,400,833 tokens. HyperDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@hdao. The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com.

HyperDAO Token Trading

HyperDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HyperDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

